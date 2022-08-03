Kids and adults are kicking it during martial arts classes this summer, learning discipline and the art of taekwondo.
Denisse Ramos co-owns Ramos Championship Martial Arts, with Paula Thompson.
“We teach Olympic-style taekwondo and we are getting ready to bring to town a Gracie jiu-jitsu,” said Ramos.
RCMA recently changed its name on Facebook from Ramos Taekwondo.
“We focus on character development, building the child from within, and we use taekwondo to do that,” said Ramos.
Taekwondo is a kicking-based, Korean martial art. Ramos said it can help with kids with a variety of issues, like concentration.
“There are different levels of belts they can earn,” said Ramos. “They gain confidence.”
RCMA has a variety of programs, ranging from Juniors TKD for ages 3-6 to adult martial arts.
“In total enrollment, we have about 210 students,” said Ramos.
Ramos said there are currently about seven people on staff, with three full-time and two part-time instructors.
“I think one thing we really emphasize is that we really like to take care of our instructors,” said Ramos. “We’re like a big family, especially because they’ve been with us for so long.”
Ramos recounted how two current instructors used to be students there themselves.
“This is their career,” said Ramos. “It’s pretty fun to see them.”
Senior instructor David Fuller enjoys his work.
“I love the kids — seeing their faces shine,” said Fuller. “I was in their place once: unconfident, afraid of going out on the floor.”
Fuller said being on a team with other kids helps students gain confidence, learning the basics of kicking, punching and discipline. He likes seeing the kids “light up.”
“Each person has to bring their own personality,” said Fuller.
Eden Couch, 11, is one of Fuller’s students.
“I like that you get to learn about leadership and you build relationships,” said Eden.
Two of her classmates – Cade Feary, 12, and Holly Lemasters, 11 – also said they enjoyed practicing taekwondo. During a Wednesday afternoon class, the three demonstrated a kicking exercise. Holly and Cade held up foam pads on either side of Eden as she took turns repeatedly landing blows on each block.
Jannifer Smith is program director at Ramos Ramos Championship Martial Arts, but recounted that for a long time, she used to be “just a mom” watching her son Cannon practice.
Cannon has been in taekwondo for almost eight years, and Smith said he’s gained a lot of confidence.
“Now he’s not afraid to try new things,” said Smith.
