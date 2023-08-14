HULBERT – Folks of all ages on Aug. 12 gathered at Sequoyah State Park to attend the 79th birthday celebration of the critter best known for admonishing, “Only you can prevent forest fires.”
Smokey Bear has been the face of wildfire prevention since 1944. According to promotional materials distributed to the crowd, the Oklahoma Forestry Service manages 12 million acres of forest.
Smokey’s original message, focused on forest fires, was changed in 2011 to “Only you can prevent wildfires.”
Smokey was helped down the stairs by park rangers as he made his way to the excited group of children and adults awaiting his appearance.
Rangers encouraged everyone to come up and take a photo with the classic icon.
In response to a question of what Taylor Mitchell, a second-grader, loved about Smokey, she had a short and sweet answer.
“He’s kind,” Mitchell said. She added, excited from her photoshoot with Smokey, “This is our first time here.”
The Office of Communications for the USFS shares the story of a young bear born in the Capitan Mountains of New Mexico, who became the symbol of their efforts to educate the public on fire prevention.
Taking refuge in a charred tree during a wildfire, the young cub escaped with badly burned legs and feet, and was adopted by a ranger. The cub later was moved to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and was named Smokey.
Tables laid out with pencils, stickers, and a multitude of Smokey Bear giveaways, were manned by park rangers, answering questions about fire safety in the woods.
A game board with nails embedded in it gave kids a chance to win a prize. Dropping the small stone from the top, it zigged and zagged and landed on one of the prizes. Backpack stickers, suckers, bumper stickers, Route 66 memorabilia, and T-shirts were some of the items players tried to aim for to win.
“Route 66 is one of the biggest [interests] in Oklahoma,” said Steve Harris, from Oklahoma Tourism Department.
Harris has worked for tourism for five years, and said what he likes best about his job is getting out in Oklahoma and meeting people at events such as the birthday celebration.
A regular visitor to Sequoyah State Park, Jimmy Staton, 10, is homeschooled, and coming to the park is one of the ways Staton’s mother helps him to socialize.
Careigh Dill attended the birthday party with her grandmother, Diana Walters. Careigh had her face painted by Sierra Coon, park naturalist.
“This is a popular [design], the little Smokey face,” said Walters.
Jennifer Mullins, director of travel promotions, husband Tim Mullins, and Mojo, their black-and-white dog, watched son Kyson Mullins interact with the activities under the white tent.
“I’m here for work and because I love the park, and Mojo loves the park,” said Jennifer.
Smokey had to retreat inside, the sun beating down on his woolly suit too much for the bear.
Inside the cool rooms of the nature center, attendees enjoyed the exhibits of stuffed animals and live snakes. They ate cupcakes, participated in arts and crafts, and gathered around Smokey for photos.
The Heuertz family, from White Oak, Texas, took part in the crafts. Isaac Heuertz and Elsie Heuertz created a design on reusable bags.
“This is the first time we’ve been [to Sequoyah State Park], and this whole time the conversation has been, when are we coming back,” said Michael Heuertz, the children’s father. “[Sequoyah State Park] is like east Oklahoma’s best-kept secret.”
A resident of Tulsa, Bree McNaughton, came to see her fiancé, Park Ranger Evan Long, and to enjoy the festivities. McNaughton works at a brain research institute.
“[Being a ranger] is the coolest job,” said McNaughton. “Last time [our family was] here, we didn’t see all this. It’s really nice.”
Jimmy Berg, 70, posed with Smokey, and as he smiled and looked up at the iconic bear, he spoke Smokey’s famous words popular when he was a child.
“Only you can prevent forest fires,” said Berg.
