Challenges for the Tahlequah City Solid Waste Department over the holiday vary every year, and in 2022, those include inclement weather and being short-staffed due to illnesses.
Superintendent Chris Armstrong said his crew will be running five routes in four days.
“Solid Waste, as a whole, decided to sacrifice our holidays that aren’t ‘familyfriendly’ – I know all holidays are considered ‘familyoriented,’ but holidays that aren’t Thanksgiving and Christmas are pushed back to Friday,” he said.
While most people have Monday, Jan. 2, off to federally observe New Year’s Day, Armstrong said his crews will still be operating.
“We’ll take Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and be off work on Friday.
All of the residential routes are Monday-Thursday; commercial is strictly Friday,” Armstrong said.
He said that’s been the same way they’ve operated in the past four years, and he sends out letters at the first of the year to remind folks on how it’s going to be.
“No matter what we do, there’s also someone or a group of people who don’t get the information. We increased our communications and I write letters that are put in with the [Tahlequah Public Works Authority] first billing cycle,” he said.
Nikki Warren, Solid Waste secretary, said it’s always busy around the holiday, and that it was “nonstop” on the days leading up to Christmas.
Armstrong made the call to shut down services on Thursday, Dec. 22, due to inclement weather. Scales and
routes were down until Tuesday, Dec. 27.
“We are finishing up residential and the main street [Muskogee Avenue] businesses. We are not happy about this choice, but we have to keep the community and staff safe. We will have overflow dumpsters out as soon as possible,” he said.
Armstrong said he would say just after Christmas is when they normally pick up the most trash, but Thanksgiving this year may have been a record for them.
“I’ve never had to shut down after Thanksgiving, but 336 tons were collected in two days,” he said. “I think Thanksgiving is going to be our higher volume that we collect, just because people are going to be staying in [this Christmas] due to the weather that’s coming in,” he said Thursday morning.
Mayor Sue Catron echoed Armstrong’s sentiments by saying communication is the biggest challenge during the holidays. “The Solid Waste Department and the city use social media posts to attempt to remind our residents of a pending holiday schedule. Unfortunately, a number of our residents miss these communications,” she said.
Dumpsters are set in key locations across the city, for anyone who misses a pick up day.
Armstrong said he had four crew members out with the flu ahead of Christmas week.
