BeverlyCare in Montebello, in Los Angeles County, is a federally qualified health center look-alike that was established by Beverly Hospital. The look-alike leases space from the hospital for its main primary care and pediatrics facility, which is housed in the Beverly Medical Plaza. A women’s health clinic is 2 miles away. BeverlyCare Executive Director Corali Nakamatsu said the look-alike clinic works closely with the hospital and pays it to handle many administrative functions.