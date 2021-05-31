Kansas' Hudson graduates from School for the Blind

MUSKOGEE -- Little Kansas native Morgan Hudson graduated from the Oklahoma School for the Blind on May 20, 2021.
After graduation, she plans to work in the OSB Assistive Technology Lab. She is the daughter of Jerry and Mystery Hudson.
"We had an extraordinary group of seniors," Rita Echelle, OSB superintendent, said. "Through this year of adversity, they persevered and accomplished so much. They were flexible in their mode of education whether it was in-person or virtual and completed their high school education. I am proud of each and every student in the senior class of 2021."
This year's commencement had a special treat for the students and staff. The keynote speaker was Class of 1971 Alumnus Jane Thomas. It has been 50 years since she walked the halls as a student and knows their hopes and their fears.
She urged OSB graduates to build lives that include joy, success and fulfillment. She encouraged them to be examples in society so people will know about blind people and what they can do.
OSB is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS), a state agency, which assists Oklahomans with disabilities through vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.