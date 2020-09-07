The Kappa Sigma Nu-Phi chapter at Northeastern State University has been awarded a Kappa Sigma Founders' Award of Chapter Excellence as one of the fraternity's top chapters in North America.
The Founders' Award of Chapter Excellence (FACE) is the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, recognizing outstanding Chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of operation. Only 30 chapters received the FACE award within Kappa Sigma in 2020.
Kappa Sigma's Nu-Phi Chapter at Northeastern State University and its 36 members had the following achievements during its award-winning 2019-2020 academic year: more than 2,600 hours of community service; more than $2,300 raised for charitable causes; $4,250 raised for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, www.MilitaryHeroesCampaign.org, which is committed to supporting ongoing care for our military veterans and their families; and more than $1,900 raised for its Kappa Sigma Endowment Fund Chapter Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to chapter members based upon academic achievement, campus involvement, and leadership within Kappa Sigma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.