Ki Bois Area Transit System (KATS) remains available to the public in the Tahlequah area.
KATS isn’t charging for its service and won’t through the entire month of April.
Work routes will run Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and demand routes, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Nothing has changed,” KATS Route Supervisor Terri Squyres said on Monday, March 30. “My first bunch of drivers come in at 6:30 a.m., and we do all of our work routes and have people delivered by 8 a.m. At 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., we do demand response, curb to curb. Those are for doctor’s appointments, shopping, and all of that. Between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., our drives take the work route people back home.
“We have everything still going. All the fares are free through the month of April. We’re still keeping those free and we’re still just trying to run it as normal as possible.”
Squyres said safety measures have been amped up. The buses are being sanitized three times a day.
“We’re really having to do that,” Squyres said. “We’re sanitizing at least three times a day. We’re wiping down the buses with disinfecting wipes, lysol and hand sanitizer. A lot of my drivers are wearing gloves and we’re not handling money right now with the fares being free. We’re keeping them sprayed and wiped down.”
The UKB Transit Department has closed and will remain so until Monday, April 6, according to the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma Facebook page. The transit department will reopen at the discretion of the UKB Tribal Council.
