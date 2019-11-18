SEARCY, Arkansas - Kali Keeley of Fort Gibson was recently inducted into Harding University's chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Society.
Keeley, medical humanities major, was welcomed into the society along with 113 students during a ceremony on Nov. 3.
Alpha Chi is a nationally acclaimed honor society designed to commend academic excellence in universities across the nation. Harding's chapter, called the Arkansas Eta chapter, is for the upper 10 percent of the junior and senior classes from all academic fields who have earned a minimum 3.85 grade point average over at least 80 course hours. It is also open to graduate students who rank in the top 10 percent of their specific program.
