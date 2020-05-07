The Keener Cemetery Memorial gathering is canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
The gates to the cemetery will remain open to families wishing to decorate their loved ones' graves. Donations are being accepted for upkeep of the cemetery during summer months. They can be mailed to: Keener Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 77, Hulbert, OK 74441.
For more information, contact Albert Shade, 918-931-7165; Anna Dale, 918-207-7824; or Hudy Jones, 918-871-9931.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.