The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture-Forestry Division are four of the 19 Keep America Beautiful State Agency Partner Award recipients, that will be honored at Keep America Beautiful's National Awards Ceremony, which will take place during Keep America Beautiful's National Conference in Memphis, Tennessee, Feb. 12-14.
This award recognizes state agency partners for their support of Keep America Beautiful state affiliates through partnership projects and the value Keep America Beautiful places on public-private partnerships.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and these state partners along with more than 80 individuals or organizations will be recognized at Keep America Beautiful's National Awards for their commitment and passion to transform public spaces into beautiful places.
"I'm constantly humbled by the commitment of our Forestry Services employees to citizens and natural resources of the State of Oklahoma. I truly appreciate this opportunity to receive this award." Mark Goeller, said state forester for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority make the successful execution of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful's Great American Cleanup-Oklahoma successful with their support in providing free supplies and the delivery of those supplies in cooperation of Oklahoma Department of Transportation division offices to communities if each of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
The Forestry Department makes it possible for the delivery of paint to all KOB's Fresh Paint program participants statewide. The Department of Environmental Quality partners with KOB in the Oklahoma Clean Communities program and ensures proper disposal of items from cleanups.
"The success of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful to provide tools to communities across Oklahoma is only made possible by the partnerships we have with our benefactor agencies," said Jeanette Nance, executive director of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
