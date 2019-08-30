The translation of a 114-year-old document written in Cherokee drew a crowd to the Tahlequah Public Library Thursday night.
"History of Contact: Perspective of a Nighthawk Keetoowah Cherokee in 1905" was a presentation given by Dr. Eva Garroutte, a retired professor of sociology and Native American studies and an author. She has been working with Dr. Durbin Feeling, a retired linguistic anthropologist, a Cherokee National Treasure, and a citizen of the United Keetoowah Band, to translate historical Cherokee documents to English.
The talk was about one document from a collection of papers. Ocie Hogshooter was secretary of the Nighthawk Keetoowah and an assistant of Redbird Smith, who founded the organization in 1902 to preserve and restore Cherokee knowledge. They also fought against the Dawes Commission.
From her studies, Garroutte knows the two-page document was not written by Hogshooter; he was just the keeper of such pages.
One hundred people had registered for Garroutte's talk, and almost that many attended.
Special guests included the descendants of Ocie Hogshooter, as they had provided the document for translation. They came from the Bird, Benoit, Henson, Rice, Lopez, Bread, and Martin families, and they had brought a storyboard of Hogshooter's life.
"The family has kept these documents safe for over 100 years. This family is why we have something to discuss tonight," said Garroutte.
Other special guests included first-language speakers and teachers - including Feeling and Ed Fields, a Cherokee language instructor. Those learning Cherokee were there, too.
"These are the people carrying the torch," said Garroutte.
Garroutte is not a native Cherokee speaker, and she admits having a conversation in Cherokee makes her anxious. Knowing that the Cherokee language is endangered, she wanted to do anything she could to help preserve it.
"I've always liked old documents. Maybe the best thing for me to do is to see if I could translate documents," sad Garroutte. "This is working a lot better than me speaking."
Garroutte did introduce herself in Cherokee, and the crowd was silent during that. She must have done well, because the crowd applauded her.
She dedicated the presentation to her father's mother, the last first-language speaker of Cherokee in her family: Bessie Imogene Allen Guinn Garroutte.
Dated June, 12, 1905, the document was written at the height of land allotment, according to Garroutte.
She answered the basic questions of inquiry, and her task to the audience was to help determine: "Who cares?"
"I want us to pool ideas and think together about why this document might matter to us today," said Garroutte.
After reading it in full, in English, Garroutte broke it into four sections for discussion. The document told a story of Americans coming ashore in Indian homelands, and forefathers doing "great bloodshed." The Americans left, only to return, bringing many goods.
"Then and there, our forefathers started to give away our land," the document stated.
According to Garroutte, the word translated to "Americans" - AniWatsini - is actually a corrupted version of "Virginia," or the people of Virginia.
It continues that the Americans increased in number, but "decided the Indians were too great." Meeting in council, the Americans decided to "seek the end of the Indians."
"It is now law for the Indians who are living here in America to be annihilated by fire," and legislation was passed, the paper said.
The document describes how an elder councilman approached, asking to speak. He said it was impossible to annihilate the Indians, and if "God loves them very much, then all of you will surely have been voting for what cannot possibly happen."
He then suggested destroying the Indians with kindness: "After we have taught them all manner of our knowledge and have made them book-educated, they must father children with White people."
With each section, audience members were invited to share their thoughts or interpretations.
The timeframe of the narrative was brought into question, with Americans - or generically "white people" - coming ashore in two different periods. Some speculated it could have been times of war - such as the French and Indian War, War of 1812, or the Revolutionary War, or just fights with the colonialists.
The part about annihilating the Indians by fire was discussed, with talk of frontier militias burning villages and crops, or the white people following the Old Testament and meaning, "the fire of hell."
The timing of the document and the story it told could have been relevant to that 1905 era and the beginning of allotments and statehood.
"He could be trying to rally the troops, readying them to fight again," said Garroutte.
The discussion moved to the idea of stamping out the Indian culture, taking the homelands, and assimilation.
"The kindness is a Trojan horse idea," said Garroutte. "Stripping people of their culture is a form of genocide."
Garroutte said one reason the document was important was because a lot of people have written about the Nighthawk, but none have used a document by them.
"They went to Washington and spoke English. What were they saying to each other? What were they thinking?" said Garroutte. "Oral storytelling has this structure, a way of truth-telling."
It is also important on a personal level, said Garroutte.
"A lot of you are related in some way to members of the Nighthawk. It was big. Many Cherokee were in it. Your minds are touching theirs," Garroutte told the audience. "The happy news is, we're still here."
