Dr. Eva Garroutte will present a talk titled “History of Contact: Perspective of a Nighthawk Keetoowah Cherokee in 1905” at the Tahlequah Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.
Garroutte’s talk centers upon a Cherokee language document from 1905 that originated in the papers of Ocie Hogshooter, once an officer of the important Cherokee secret society, the Nighthawk Keetoowahs. The document gives an account of early contacts between Native Americans and whites. This two-page narrative presents a rare historical account in a native language of how Cherokee people themselves understood and described their experience of invasion and colonization.
Garroutte is a Cherokee Nation citizen, a retired professor of sociology and Native American studies at Boston College, and the author of many publications related to Native American cultural subjects. Dr. Durbin Feeling is a retired linguistic anthropologist, a Cherokee National Treasure, and a citizen of the United Keetoowah Band. The two researchers share an interest in the Cherokee language, and have for several years worked to render never-before-translated historical documents from Cherokee into English.
The document upon which Garroutte’s presentation is based on was provided to her and Feeling by the family of Marie Davis Bird, the granddaughter of Hogshooter. The family has given permission for Garroutte to present the translation and to discuss its relevance to Cherokee history, and they plan to attend the presentation.
The public is invited to this talk on Cherokee history and language. A question-and-answer period will follow. The presentation is free. Due to limited seating, preregistration is requested. Reservations can be made by contacting the service desk at the Tahlequah Public Library or by calling the library at 918-456-2581.
The Tahlequah Public Library is part of the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System.
