The United Keetoowah Band’s John Hair Cultural Center and Keetoowah Museum is announcing their participation as part of Blue Star Museums, a program offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families this summer from Armed Forces Day, May 20, through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
The free admission program is available for those serving in the United States Military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card — dependent ID — DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
“Our museum is proud to be part of Blue Star Museums, a national appreciation program to thank our military families for their service and share with them America’s cultural treasures,“ said Girty Foster. "We are glad to have the opportunity to honor our military members and their families and are happy to meet them as they tour our museum. It’s a well-known fact that Native Americans serve in the military at a higher percentage of any ethnic group. We are proud of all of our warriors."
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America. For a list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
The John Hair Cultural Center and Keetoowah Museum is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment. For more information, go to ukb-nsn.gov, Facebook, or call 918-316-5352.
