Name and rank: Kennith Ray Still, private first class

Branch of service: Army

Current location: Tahlequah

Age: 86

Family: Parents, John and Kate Still; wife, Joyce Still, deceased.

Active duty campaigns: Special guard in Washington, D.C.; tank driver overseas.

Education and-or military training: Graduated high school in 1953.

Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Honorable discharge, November 1957.

Special memory: I was driving a tank with several other tanks during field training in France. One of the tanks turned a corner too short and knocked part of the building down. He sure got kidded for that.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you