Name and rank: Kennith Ray Still, private first class
Branch of service: Army
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 86
Family: Parents, John and Kate Still; wife, Joyce Still, deceased.
Active duty campaigns: Special guard in Washington, D.C.; tank driver overseas.
Education and-or military training: Graduated high school in 1953.
Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Honorable discharge, November 1957.
Special memory: I was driving a tank with several other tanks during field training in France. One of the tanks turned a corner too short and knocked part of the building down. He sure got kidded for that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.