Keyboarding classes fundamental at TPS

In a world with voice commands, swiping, predictive text, and virtual keyboards, nothing beats properly using a QWERTY keyboard to digitally transmit the written word.
Tahlequah Public Schools is continuing to offer keyboarding to middle school students, and it is preparing for upcoming changes that will emphasize the importance of computer knowledge.
One day, voice commands, artificial intelligence, or some other technology may take over data input, but in the near future, administrators feel typing is paramount to 21st Century education.
"Keyboarding is important because it reflects the real world and what students are going to have to do. From résumés to applications, students need to be familiarized with keyboarding. It is important that we emphasize this," said DeAnn Mashburn, executive director of human resources and secondary education at TPS.
Though not required, keyboarding starts for TPS students at the elementary schools, where they attend different classes emphasizing computer knowledge. In their free time, students, depending on their grade, have access to computer programs and games they may use in their free time.
TPS students are introduced to their first keyboarding class in sixth grade. Students enroll in one rotating elective per year, which changes every quarter. Keyboarding is one of the rotating nine-week electives, along with flight and space, Native American culture, physical education, drama, and others.
"When we get to sixth grade, they go through a quarter of keyboarding with Sharon McClure. They have a typing.com program that helps them learn the positioning of the keys," said Mashburn.
Students start by learning the home keys, then advance to the rest of the keyboard. By the time they reach seventh and eighth grades, their keyboarding lessons focus less on fingering and more on application.
"They will have reviews on how to type, but they apply their lessons, maybe writing a report or something else," she said.
In high school, students are required to fulfill a foreign language requirement before graduating, but they can circumvent this requirement by enrolling in two years of computer science.
"We offer several courses. We do fundamentals of technology, web design, desktop publishing, multimedia, and we now have computer coding," said Mashburn. "Some kids are taking a foreign language route, but they are also doing these classes."
Even students who are learning virtually have computer science credits available to them.
Mashburn said the passage of State Bill 252 will require development of computer science programs in high schools. By the 2024-2025 school year, these changes will have to be implemented. Because TPS already offers all the courses the bill requires, the district will not expand its offerings, but it is likely to shift some of the curricula from one class to another.
"We are trying to look to make sure they can get these standards through the courses they are taking. We may need to revamp a technology class to make sure requirements are in them, but they do not need to add any courses," said Mashburn.
