The Keys High School varsity academic team ended the regular season undefeated, 15-0, in the Indian Territory Academic Conference, on Nov. 4.
In addition to earning the conference champ title, they placed first in the OSSAA District Tournament, 3-0. The team will be competing in the regional tournament on Nov. 16.
Varsity members are Reed Trimble, Bindie Copeland, Kinsli Foreman, Riley Hopkins, and Michael Mose. The team is coached by Ann Marie Ryals.
