During the Thursday night, Sept. 10 meeting, the Keys Public Schools Board of Education met with the two principals, Tami Woods and Stephen Goss, to hear about campus conditions amid the widespread pandemic, and how they are dealing with online learning.
"We've had issues on virtual learning, but we are gearing up for the season," said Woods, elementary principal.
There are 72 students on the virtual learning track, and they are using the Calvert Learning program for most of their curriculum. Woods said they supplement with other programs, such as Starfall.
The two principals are also concerned about the upcoming flu season and are meeting with experts on the matter.
"Is there anything we should be doing?" Woods asked the board. "We have already had kids come to school with a cough. Should we send them home and assume it is COVID?"
KHS Principal Goss explained that the symptoms of COVID-19, on the surface, can appear to be the same as any flu, cough, cold, or even seasonal allergies that many individuals experience during the fall. They are working to establish a protocol on how to assess students with symptoms of any illness.
School officials don't have the resources to test all students who are experiencing symptoms, so instead, they are using Google slides to trace symptoms and quarantining. Woods explained that Google's technology is essential because symptoms change from hour to hour. Google Slides offers the teachers a "living document" that will allow them to instantaneously know the subtle changes within their school.
KPS hasn't reported any positive COVID-19 cases among its faculty, but several students have come down with the virus. Currently, two grades at the elementary school are under quarantine and are learning entirely at home. Their teachers give lectures out of the classroom and broadcast them to students at home.
"Our teachers are resilient," said Woods. "They are coming up with new ideas and are adapting to teaching online."
KPS Superintendent Vol Woods chimed in.
"I'm pleased with our teaching staff. They are taking the bull by the horns," he said.
In some classes, teachers communicate online with students in classrooms. In others, students are switching classes and learning on Zoom.
Goss, also the athletic director, reported on the status of the KHS athletic programs. They have had to cancel a few events for weather and COVID-related quarantining. The softball team has missed 10 games, five to the coronavirus and five to rain. The football season is also at risk, and Goss is worried other schools are going to back out of games.
"People just don't want to play JV [junior varsity]. It is too much of a risk. Now I don't want to do that," he said.
State rules are in place to require schools to play their football teams unless a school completely quarantines.
"If we shut down the school, it will be recorded as a no contest. If we quarantine the football team, but not the whole school, the game will be automatically recorded in a 0-15 loss," said Goss.
Policies like these could allow football to dictate openings and closings of schools. Policies matter to the administration because the football team has already had a player come down with the virus. He is quarantining at home, as are 15 other students with whom he came in contact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.