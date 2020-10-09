The Keys Public Schools Board of Education met on Oct. 8 and discussed the status of the construction of the agriculture annex interior finishout and annex gymnasium addition, as well as adjustments made in response to COVID-19.
Wayne Schilt, of Schilt Management Services Inc., recommended the board accept a bid from Red Mountain Co., which was later approved,of $8,300 for rough carpentry on the annex. SMS also recommended a timeline for completion of the bidding process, proposed a schedule for completion of the gym addition, and estimated the cost of the cafeteria.
The cafeteria addition - which will include demolition, concrete, masonry, metals, finishing, and all furnishings and equipment - is expected to run up to $723,453.66. The connecting corridor project will cost $181,104.22.
Superintendent Vol Woods expressed concern because KPS will lose money come January due to the many students who have left the district for Epic Charter School, the online program based out of Oklahoma City. The district lost a number of students the first week of classes and has only gained three students from Sequoyah High School who did not want to go to online classes.
Several members of the board criticized online-only learning.
"It's not normal," said board member Jerry Harper.
Woods warned the board that the elementary school requires a new fire alarm because the current one is not functional. The project will be built in phases over the next few years, starting with a new panel in the cafeteria, and will cost $48,000-$49,000. The fire marshal won't rescind the permit as the district is actively working to fix the problem. The school also requires a new intercom system, which will cost $36,000-$37,000.
Woods also presented the idea of joining the growing number of school districts across Oklahoma in a federal lawsuit against the vaping company JUUL Labs.
"They are marketing their vaping to kids. They've been going as far as making something that looks like a flash drive, but it's actually a vape. According to the attorneys, it could be a lot of money that could go to the school district," said Woods.
Keys High School Principal Steven Goss added that JUUL makes up 90 percent of the student user market. The board will discuss the matter as more information becomes available.
Goss is concerned about indoor sporting events at the high school. While football games take place outdoors, he is worried basketball fans will be circulating the same air, and the board discussed options for how to facilitate viewership.
Goss condemned the parents of student athletes who did not abide by social distancing measures at football games, and is concerned about how to address the situation over the course of the winter season.
"We are going to require masks when you get in the gym, but in football, many wore masks at the gates, took two steps, and took them right off," said Goss.
He hopes indoor games will be different, and he wants to limit the number of spectators who attend games and standardize how the school reprimands violators of social distancing measures.
He also wants adults to learn from the example of their students, who have championed social distancing procedures throughout the year.
"I haven't had a mask discipline issue all year-round. Only one student wore his mask without covering his nose. I called him up, and we haven't had an issue since," said Goss.
This year has been difficult, but the principals are also counting their blessings. Students eat in classrooms, rather than the cafeteria. They are connecting with their teachers, and they eat breakfast in their first-period classroom. As a result, the number of tardies has dropped 70 percent.
"Our kids have been awesome. Our kids eat lunch in a classroom, they wear masks, and they don't complain to their teachers about it," said Goss.
In their executive session, the board agreed to hire Amy Brownell and Vicki Petree as paraprofessionals. They also hired Andre McElmurry to teach anatomy. Amanda Butler and Gil Brown were hired to teach advanced math and science at ICTC Tahlequah for the 2020-2021 school year.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 12 at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.