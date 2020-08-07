Keys calendar adjusted; school officials continue honing schedule

Keys Public Schools has adjusted its start date to Aug. 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are currently in Orange Level 1. My worry is we need to get kids in here and get them trained on Google Classroom before we go Orange Level 2 or Red,” said Superintendent Vol Woods. “We have everything except our last order of Chromebooks, which are supposed to be here Aug. 10.”
The levels are part of the alert system issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Woods said the district will switch to an A/B schedule if the county goes to the Orange Level 2, and to online learning if it goes to Red.
“By using a modified schedule that separates students in ‘A’ Group or ‘B’ Group, we would be able to reduce the number of students in the building by 50 percent, allowing for greater social distancing,” he said.
“A” students would attend school face-to-face learning Mondays and Tuesdays; “B” students would do face-to-face learning Thursdays and Fridays; and Wednesdays, “A” and “B” students would engage with their teacher “virtually” as a group. Wednesdays would be time for deep cleaning buildings and preparing for the next group.
As of Aug. 6, about 10 percent of Keys students are enrolled for the virtual learning option, according to Woods. Students who attend Keys High School in person will participate in a blended learning environment. Students who have to remain at home for a time due to COVID-19 will be able to access their assignments and instruction from their devices via Google Classroom. Families are expected to self-screen children for fever and-or other COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at school each day. Students and staff members will be asked to answer the Oklahoma Department of Health screening questions.
Per OSDE recommendations, face coverings will be required, with some flexibility and accommodations for younger students, specific special needs situations, and personal health concerns. Students and staff are encouraged to bring their own face coverings, or they will be provided.
At KHS, students will not be allowed in the building before 7 a.m., and they will remain in the cafeteria until 7:35. If the number in the cafeteria exceeds that for social distancing, students will be moved by grade levels to the gym. All KHS students in a first-period class will go to their classrooms at 7:35 a.m. Those not in a first-period class will wait in the cafeteria, but they are urged to arrive after 8:05. Breakfast will be served in the KHS cafeteria, and students are to sit 6 feet apart, then go to their designated areas after eating. A grab-and-go breakfast will be available, so students can get their food and go to their areas.
Keys Elementary students should not be dropped off prior to 7:30 a.m., unless arrangements are made for parents who need an earlier time due to work schedules. Grab-and-go breakfasts will be available in the KES cafeteria and students will take them to their homerooms to eat. Students in grades 7-8 will grab breakfast and go to the gym for first-hour class.
The KHS lunch periods will be the same as in the past, but students will eat in their fifth-period class. Students who have fifth-period as a travel hour or attend ICTC or concurrent classes will eat in the cafeteria. Lunch times at KES will be staggered and many students will follow a rotating schedule that allows them to eat in the cafeteria, a classroom, or outdoors in the picnic area when weather permits.
All Keys students are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle to school.
“As we prepare for the upcoming school year, the elementary has worked hard to develop a procedural plan that focuses first on the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff,” said Tami Woods, Keys Elementary School principal. “Our back-to-school plan relies heavily on guidance adopted from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Centers for Disease Control and the Oklahoma State Department of Education. We also launched a Back-to-School COVID-19 Team consisting of parents, teachers and staff to ensure a variety of viewpoints, circumstances and anticipated scenarios were considered and addressed. If it becomes necessary, we will activate remote learning for our traditional/blended students using Google Classroom, Exact Paths and other resources with KPS teachers.”
Elementary students will be assessed to determine any academic gaps that may exist and to mitigate any loss of learning that may have occurred due to the school closure last spring, according to Mrs. Woods.
“Teachers will use a variety of instructional strategies to fill these gaps as the year progresses. Academic assessments and interventions will be balanced with needed social and emotional supports,” she said.
School counselors and the elementary team are prepared to support students and provide resources and referrals to families in need, Mrs. Woods said.
“Students cannot learn if they do not feel safe. The social and emotional well-being of children is important and makes a difference in students’ abilities to learn and grow. Our trauma-informed teachers and administrators are well-versed in what it takes to help students achieve their full potential and understand all students have been through a certain amount of trauma during the pandemic,” she said.
All KHS athletic, band, and choir classes will have guidelines that will be given out by coaches and teachers. Instruments for students in grades 6-12 will have washable bell covers and-or flute shields. All fifth-grade students will receive a free new recorder instrument, case and book.
To keep students separated as much as possible, the elementary will have staggered release times and has added five loading zones: Zone 1, grades 5-8, Middle School Building, 2:55 p.m.; Zone 2, grades PK3-kindergarten, front of the elementary spaced between the two bars, 2:45; Zone 3, grades 3-4, front of the elementary behind the bars lining up on the grass, 2:55; Zone 4, grades 1-2, front of the elementary by the cafeteria, 2:55; and Zone 5, walkers will exit north doors across from the trailer park, 2:50.
All high school students who ride the bus will be released at a different time to allow for social distancing, and those who have parents picking them up after school will be asked to social distance in the cafeteria while waiting. Boys & Girls Club will begin Aug. 20, and will also follow the OSDE COVID-19 Alert System.
“We know there are working families that need the after-school program to continue work. We will accommodate those families first, and notify other parents when space becomes available,” said Mrs. Woods.
Athletic after-school activities and procedures will be provided by the district athletic director Steven Goss.
“We will undoubtedly face challenges this school year,” said Mrs Wood. “We will continue to put children first and make decisions we believe are in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff. And if we continue to work collaboratively, speak with kindness, respect differing viewpoints and demonstrate civility and grace, we will get through this together.”
