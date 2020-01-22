Keys debate team vies Okmulgee Invitational

The Keys Speech, Drama, and Debate team traveled to the Okmulgee Invitational on Jan. 17-18.
Keys competed in the 4A division to work on gaining new regional qualifications, and also competed in the championship division against other classes with the actors, researched speakers, and debaters. Keys trophied in both sections: third in 4A, and first in the championship division.
The following students have new qualifications for regionals in 4A: in domestic extemporaneous speaking, Anna Blankenship third, and Kelsea Poindexter, second; in dramatic duet acting, Madison McDonnell and Madison Christie, first; in humorous duet acting, Taryn Martin and Breeanna Ford, second, and Jaylee Steinberg and Charlee Day, first; in humorous interpretation acting, Benjamin Schaus, third, and Breeanna Ford, second; in original oratory, Kelsea Poindexter, third; in prose, Benjamin Schaus, first; and in standard oratory speaking, Benjamin Schaus, first.
In the championship division, the following students placed in the top three in their events: in dramatic interpretation acting, Marisha Allison, first; in foreign extemporaneous, Brody Teague, first; in humorous duet acting, Brody Teague and Jordan Andrews, second, and Harley Handle and Marisha Allison, first; in monologue acting, Breeanna Ford, third, and Jaylee Steinberg, first; in poetry interpretation, Jaylee Steinberg, first; prose, Taryn Martin, third, and Harley Handle, second; in public forum debate, Charlee Day and Bindie Copeland, third; and standard oratory, Taryn Martin, third.
The overall sweeps points for finalists only for champs is Muldrow, 56; Haskell, 68; and Keys, 71.
