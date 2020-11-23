Keys debaters add regional entries at Mounds tourney

The Keys High School Speech and Debate team - with acting, public speaking, and debate entries - won 16 new entries to regionals at the Mounds virtual invitational, with 24 events in finals.
The following students were finalists at this tournament: in prose, Allie Phillips, fourth; in poetry, Hayden Thomas, fifth, and Marisha Allison, seventh; in domestic extemporaneous speaking, Braden Mensack, eithgth; in monologue acting, Allie Philips, seventh; in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Reagan Wright, second, and Bindie Copeland, first; in standard oratory speaking, Lacey Laymon, third, Jaycee Gideon, fourth, and Abigail Matthews, fifth; in humorous interpretation, Nathan Erwin, seventh, and Ben Schaus, third; in dramatic interpretation, Carlee Gideon, seventh, Bindie Copeland, sixth, and Hayden Thomas, fifth; in public forum debate, Charlee Day and Bindie Copeland had a 2-1 record and placed third; in humorous duet acting, Ben Schaus and Nathan Erwin placed fifth, Abigail Matthews and Rosey Martinez, third, and Marisha Allison and Jordan Andrews, first; in dramatic duet acting, Marisha Allison and Charlee Day placed first; and in original oratory speaking, Reagan Wright, fifth, Carlee Gideon, fourth, and Charlee Day, third.
The team will continue competing virtually this semester. Coach Jessica Matthews said she is incredibly proud of the team's progress and the students' ability to adapt to the new format of competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.