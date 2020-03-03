Keys debaters qualify in 50 events

The Keys High School Speech and Debate Team ended its season with nearly 50 events qualified.
They traveled to Sequoyah on Feb. 28-29, and gained three more entries in 4A.
In that division, Hayden Thomas placed first in humorous interpretation and in monologue acting. Ethan Dunson placed second in poetry.
Keys also competed in the Champ division wherein several schools in both 3A and 4A competed.
Keys placed second in overall sweepstakes. The following students placed in that division: domestic extemporaneous speaking, Justus Haney, first; dramatic interpretation, Marisha Allison, second; foreign extemporaneous speaking, Ethan Dunson, third, and Brody Teague, second; humorous duet acting, Jordan Andrews and Brody Teague, first; humorous interpretation, Jaylee Steinberg, third, and Jordan Andrews, first; and policy debate, Brody Teague and Ethan Dunson with 3-0 and placed third based on speaker points.
Keys will compete at regionals on March 28-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.