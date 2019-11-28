Keys debaters take first at Mounds

The Keys High School Speech and Debate team coached by Jessica Matthews placed first at Mounds with 100 points.
Okmulgee took second with 42 points, and Mannford third with 36 points.
Keys had several finalists in debate, acting, and public speaking events.
Prose interpretation: Taryn Martin, fifth; Harley Handle, third; and Breeanna Ford, first.
Poetry interpretation: Jordan Andrews, fourth; A. Blankenship, second; and Marisha Allison, first.
Monologue: Gwen Childs, seventh; Breeanna Ford, third; and Jaylee Steinberg, first.
Domestic extemporaneous: Justus Haney, fourth.
Foreign extemporaneous: Ethan Dunson, third, and Brody Teague, first.
Standard oratory: Benjamin Schaus, eighth; Kelsea Poindexter, sixth; Madison McDonnell, fifth; Gwen Childs, fourth; Benjamin Schaus, sixth.
Dramatic interpretation Gwen Childs, sixth, and Marisha Allison, third.
Public forum debate: Charlee Day and Bindie Copeland, first.
Policy debate: Brody Teague, Ethan Dunson, and Jaylee Steinberg, first.
Humorous duet acting: Marisha Allison and Harley Handle, first.
Dramatic duet acting: Charlee Day and Bindie Copeland, first.
Original oratory speaking: Bindie Copeland, fourth, and Charlee Day, third.
Senior Jaylee Steinberg also received the Overall Performer Award.
