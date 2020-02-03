Keys debaters take second

The competitive actors, speakers and debaters from Keys High School competed in both the regional qualifying division with five other schools, and the National Invitational Tournament of Champion division, with at least 36 schools in all divisions from four different states.
Keys Speech and Debate trophied second in 4A with four new qualifications. Keys advanced in nine events with 14 plaques in the Champion division.
Students vied Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Actors and public speakers competed in four rounds to finals and the policy debaters competed in six rounds.
"The speech and debate world is often mistaken for just people arguing current events," said KHS coach Jessica Matthews. "What many do not realize is that these students are reducing entire books and plays into eight- to 10-minute performances without any props. They are debating topics like arms sale reductions to other countries, economic sanctions and the like, depending on the debate style, and they are speaking on current events in a manner similar to a research paper or a Ted Talk."
Matthews said she is blessed to be able to guide such smart, creative, and intuitive students who are willing to work eight months of the year and compete in six.
In 4A division, the following got medals: in dramatic duet, Harley Handle and Hayden Thomas, first; foreign extemporaneous speaking, Bindie Copeland, second; monologue acting, Harley Handle, third; and policy debate, Madison Christie and Anna Blankenship, second, and Justus Haney and Kelsea Poindexter, first.
In the NITOC Championship division, Keys had finalists in all but three events. The following received plaques: in a collapsed event duet acting, Bindie Copeland and Charlee Day, seventh, and Marisha Allison and Harley Handle, fifth; in duo interpretation, Jaylee Steinberg and Charlee Day, fourth; in humorous interpretation, Jaylee Steinberg, eighth, and Jordan Andrews, fourth; in monologue acting, Jaylee Steinberg, fifth; in poetry, Marisha Allison, fifth, and Jordan Andrews, fourth; in policy debate, Ethan Dunson and Brody Teague, sixth; and in prose interpretation, Harley Handle, second.
Matthews said the team would like to thank the following alumni and community judges for helping the tournament stay on track: Noah Ligon, Jessica Johnson, Aaron Kellner, Nathan Combs, James Armontrout, Jay Kennedy, Becka Buster, and Caleb Coffelt.
Keys will attend two more qualifying tournaments before regionals.
