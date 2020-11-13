Keys debaters vie in virtual tourney

The Keys High School Speech and Debate team ventured into a new world of virtual competition for acting, public speaking, and debating at their first tournament of the year. While the event was hosted by Riverfield, it was competed online.
The team qualified seven events for the regional tournament: in humorous duet acting, Ben Schaus and Nathan Erwin second, and Marisha Allison and Jordan Andrews, first; in public forum debate, Bindie Copeland and Charlee Day, third; in dramatic duet acting, Marisha Allison and Charlee Day, second; in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Bindie Copeland, first; in poetry interpretation, Jordan Andrews, first; and in standard oratory, Lacey Laymon, third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.