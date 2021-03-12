This year has presented challenges for Keys Public Schools students and administrators, and the district is looking to resolve the problem.
Many students are getting behind because of issues relating to the pandemic, and for that reason, Elementary School Principal Tami Woods proposed offering a full-day, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., summer school for all who want to participate until the end of June. She announced this during the monthly board meeting Thursday night.
In past years, the district would offer a less-intensive summer school that lasted until noon. This year, Woods wants to treat summer school as rigorously as they would any other term. The deal may be appealing for Keys teachers, who will receive an extra month of pay.
“I decided that even though our kids are doing well, summer school would boost performance of the kids," said Woods.
Keys High School Principal Stephen Goss is looking to test all high school students for the ACT, which was made free to them through a grant.
“We have 53 kids who are virtual at the high school. Testing those kids will make it more of a challenge,” he said.
The ACT requires students to be online constantly and at the school, so he is making accommodations for students to come in for testing.
Goss, who is the athletic director, was also proud to announce the boys basketball team won its first ever academic state championship. The cumulative GPA of the team was 3.87, besting all other teams in the state. On Saturday, the team will formally receive their State Academic trophy. The girls team also boasted a strong academic performance with a cumulative GPA of 3.6.
Keys High School is planning their prom, which will take place on April 10.
The Board of Education approved the rehiring of all career certified teachers for 2021-22 School Year.
What's next:
Keys Public School Board of Education will hold their next meeting on April 9 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.