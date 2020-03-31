In an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19, a small number of Keys Elementary School staff will distribute the teacher-developed packages to parents outside in the regular parent pick-up line in front of the elementary.
Parents will pick up materials on the designated day for their child’s grade. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, parents will remain in their cars, and staff will deliver the packets to them.
Packets for parents having more than one student in the system can arrange to get them at the same time.
Pickups will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with the following schedule: Wednesday, April 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., grades P-3, pre-K, kindergarten, and 1; Thursday, April 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., grades 2-4; and Friday, April 3, grades 5-8.
Library books should be returned at the designated packet pick-up time. A library drop box will be set up outside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.