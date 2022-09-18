As part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians third annual "Giving Sight Day," Keys Eye Care will be offering complimentary vision exams and glasses to those in need on Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Keys Eye Care's location is at 17900 S. Muskogee Ave. Patients seeking eye exams can walk in or call 918-207-0700 to schedule an appointment.
"No one should have to suffer from an undiagnosed or untreated vision problem," said Dr. Wyatt Williams. "We are proud to be able to offer our assistance to those in need."
Giving Sight Day on Oct. 1 is the third annual "Day of Service" for participating Oklahoma optometrists to give back to their communities by performing complimentary eye exams. A complete list of participating optometrists can be found at OAOP.org.
