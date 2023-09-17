Keys Eye Care will be offering complimentary vision exams and glasses to those in-need on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The event is a part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s fourth annual Giving Sight Day, and will take place at Keys Eye Care.
Keys Eye Care is at 17900 S. Muskogee Ave. Patients seeking eye exams can call or text 918-207-0700 to make an appointment or walk in.
“Good vision health is important for quality of life, professional and academic performance, and even safety,” Dr. Wyatt Williams said. “Vision exams can also help detect high risk of stroke or heart disease. If you’ve been putting off a trip to the eye doctor because of the cost, this is your chance to get checked and get glasses.”
Giving Sight Day is the fourth annual “day of service” for participating Oklahoma optometrists to give back to their communities by performing complimentary eye exams. A complete list of participating optometrists can be found at https://oklahoma.aoa.org/events/giving-sight-day. Each participating clinic has its own operating hours and protocols.
