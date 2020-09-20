The Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians is organizing a statewide event, Giving Sight Day, on Saturday, Oct. 3. Among participating optometrists giving back to their communities will be Dr. Wyatt Williams of Keys Eye Care, 17900 S. Muskogee Ave.
Free visions exams will be given on Oct. 3 beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis until 1 p.m. Keys Eye Care will also be offering select free eyeglasses.
Reservations will not be accepted and Keys Eye Care will see as many patients as possible during the allotted time.
For more information about Giving Sight Day, as well as other optometrists participating, visit https://oklahoma.aoa.org/patients-and-public/giving-sight-day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.