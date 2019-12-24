Three family members were bound and beaten by a group of masked men.
On Dec, 23, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford responded, with the assistance of Deputy Pete Broderick, to a report of a burglary in progress in the Keys area.
Dispatch notified the deputy that there were possibly five individuals who had left the residence. Some in a gray four-door car and others in a stolen white Chevrolet truck.
Gifford didn't see any vehicles that matched those descriptions as he drove out to the residence. He met with the woman who called 911 at the front door.
"[She] opened the door and I could see an individual lying in the living room floor face down," Gifford said in his report. "I asked if there was anyone else inside and she said 'no, they left.'"
He checked the man who had been bound with duct tape, and once he determined the man was conscious and responding, the deputy checked the rest of the residence.
EMS arrived and checked out the woman. She said her nephew was still in the back bedroom.
"I immediately went to the back room to check, as I did not see him the first time," said Gifford. "I made contact with [the nephew] who was wedged between the bed and far wall in the bedroom."
The man said he had a broken leg from a previous injury and one of the masked men hit him in his back with the butt stock of a rifle.
The woman said she heard a commotion in the front room and it sounded like there was a gun shot.
"She went to the living room to find two men came into the house pointing guns and yelling at her to get down," said Gifford.
She said one of the men hit her multiple times in the head with the butt of the gun until she lost consciousness for awhile.
The masked man asked if there was anyone else in the house and she said her nephew was in the bedroom.
The suspects tied her up and one went to the room where the nephew was in and fired a gun. The suspects left the house when the truck started up.
"At this point, [she] said she was able to work her hands free and grabbed a rifle from the back room where the nephew was and told him to call 911," said Gifford. "She then ran to the front and fired one shot at the white Chevy pickup as they were trying to leave."
Gifford obtained more information on the stolen truck and notified local agencies about the incident.
"Inside the front entry door way, I located one spent shell casing that was consistent with that of the rifle [the victim] stated she fired at the suspects," said Gifford. "I was not able to find any other shell casings or evidence to suggest other weapons were fired in the house."
There was a home security camera system set up to monitor activity around the outside of the residence. Gifford asked another family member, who was not in the house during the incident, if they could play back the video.
"I asked him if he would be able to play back the video so we could possibly get additional suspect information, but he did not know the password needed to access the playback option," said Gifford. "He stated he would work on getting the password corrected and would retrieve the surveillance video at a later time."
During the investigation, Deputy Broderick had been out patrolling the area. He said he drove all surrounding back roads and was unable to locate a four-door car or Chevrolet truck.
Once the scene was cleared, Gifford met with the victims at Northeastern Health System where he gathered more information.
The male victim said he had let his dogs out and sat down when he began to doze off.
"That is when the two masked men entered the residence pointing guns," said Gifford. "One shot a round off and then pistol whipped him in the head."
The man said the next thing he remembered was he was on the floor and bound by duct tape.
The man said the suspects went into the room his nephew was in and there was a gunshot, then the masked men left in his truck.
The nephew told deputies that one of the suspects came into the room and demanded to see his hands.
"He complied and the suspect pointed a rifle in his face and stated to him, 'if you yell or scream, I will kill you.'" Gifford said in the report.
The man asked for a key to the gun safe, but the nephew said another family member was the only one who had a key.
"[The nephew] also stated that the suspect shot a warning shot while in the room with him, but was unsure when exactly he did it," said Gifford.
Gifford asked all the victims if they would fill out voluntary statements, and they all said they would do it at a later time. The deputy was able to take photographs of the woman's injuries, but not of the man and nephew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.