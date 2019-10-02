Keys grad completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Larry D. Caviness III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Caviness is the son of Teresa Stopp of Tulsa, and Larry Caviness of Muskogee. He is the grandson of Sharon Clinton and Larry Caviness of Tahlequah. He is the nephew of Sarah McBride of Tahlequah.
The airman is a 2015 graduate of Keys High School.
