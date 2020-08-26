A Keys High School student attended on-site classes the first day back, Thursday, Aug. 20, even though the teen had been exposed to COVID-19 and knew about it.
The student’s older sibling had tested positive the day before, and the siblings had been together the previous weekend.
“We specifically stated on numerous communications with parents and students not to come to school if you have been exposed, have fever, have systems, etc.,” said Vol Woods, Keys Public Schools superintendent.
The student underwent a temperature check at school, but at the time, didn’t have a high temperature. On Thursday night, the student started feeling ill, and did not return to school Friday, but had a COVID-19 test.
“By Monday, the parent notified Mr. Goss, our high school principal, that he/she tested positive. We then followed all of the health department guidelines, and we had to quarantine 21 students that he/she was around,” said Woods. “After notifying those parents, we did an all-call to let all of our parents know that someone had tested positive at the high school, plus we posted it on our school Facebook page. The good news is, everyone was and is wearing masks, so hopefully it didn’t get a chance to spread.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.