Keys High School Senior Reed Trimble

Keys High School Senior Reed Trimble, left, accepts the Rotary scholarship from Rotarian Dalton Bigbee. The awards ceremony took place Tuesday, May 16 at Keys High School. Trimble plans to attend Harvard University and study law.

Keys High School Senior Reed Trimble, left, accepts the Rotary Club scholarship from Rotarian Dalton Bigbee. The awards ceremony took place Tuesday, May 16 at Keys High School. Trimble plans to attend Harvard University and study law.

Tags

Trending Video