Keys High School Senior Reed Trimble, left, accepts the Rotary scholarship from Rotarian Dalton Bigbee. The awards ceremony took place Tuesday, May 16 at Keys High School. Trimble plans to attend Harvard University and study law.
Keys High School student receives Rotary scholarship
