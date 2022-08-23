Keys, Hulbert students enjoying post-pandemic personal contact

The return to classes in Cherokee County has started off as a return to normalcy for Keys Public Schools and Hulbert Public Schools.
KPS kicked off its first day of school on Aug. 18 with a full staff. Superintendent Vol Woods said the first few days of class seem to be starting out as being more normal this year than the past few.
“We’re able to have more events, like we had open house, and we haven’t been able to have an in-person open house in a while. We haven't been able to do things like that, so it was nice,” said Woods.
Keys started the school year with its enrollment being up slightly. Keys High School has 264 students enrolled, with over 500 elementary students on the roster.
Applications for free and reduced-price meals need to be turned in as soon as possible. Woods said physical forms can be found at each building site, or an online version can be filled out on the school’s website.
Keys has added extra safety measures this year, including the installation of electronic entry systems in all of the buildings, and lounges designed to stop individuals from going into the rest of the buildings.
Woods said the only new rule this year is a new cell phone policy. Students are not allowed to have their devices in the classroom.
“We have one-to-one electronic devices, so if they need an electronic device, we have Chromebooks for them. So to keep kids from being distracted and trying to increase time on task, we’re not allowing cell phones to be in classrooms,” said Woods.
KHS Principal Steven Goss said students are already adjusting to the new phone policy, and student engagement already seems to be increasing. Goss said this is the first school year wherein Keys has experienced a type of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think our students really enjoy it. It’s great to see students' faces. We’ve had kids in masks for large portions of the last few years, and it’s really nice to see kids smile,” said Goss.
Goss said another addition to the lineup is a “Power Period.” During an allotted time on Wednesdays, students will be taught basic life skills, such as social and emotional learning, how to open a checking account, how to change a tire, etc.
“We all hear people say, ‘Well, I wish I would have been taught that in school,’” said Goss.
Hulbert Public Schools' first day of school, like that of Keys, also took place Aug. 18.
Hulbert High School and Middle School Principal Lakisha Blandon said the school year seems to be starting off on a positive note. Blandon said she and the staff and faculty members are looking forward to seeing students happy and back on campus.
“Every little success counts, so we are just looking forward to the successes we will have with our students this year,” said Blandon.
HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate said due to the recent years of the pandemic, the school and students have become more acclimated in using technology, such as Chromebooks, for school work.
“I’m excited for technology to become much more of a part of our school day,” said Choate.
She said Hulbert is looking to help students who have fallen behind academically and socially due to the pandemic. A few ways HPS plans to do this is by using the after-school program and being mindful while using its software.
Hulbert’s after-school program has not begun yet, but is set to start Monday, Aug. 29.
All Hulbert students are back to eating in the cafeteria together, instead of being separated in the two areas they had allotted during the pandemic.
Choate said the only documents the school needs from students are the free and reduced-price meal applications, which parents can access by getting a physical form from the superintendent's office or by emailing akorte@riders.net.
Even though the school year has just begun, Choate said it already seems like a more normal year, and some of the students seem to have been missing the interaction aspect of school. She has noticed some children are more comfortable wearing masks, while others are not.
“What I appreciate is that we have an understanding with everyone,” said Choate. “It doesn’t bother anybody that someone is wearing a mask and another person isn’t. I appreciate that what we have probably have come out of post-pandemic with is that kids are a little more understanding. and that’s going to also help them grow as humans.”
