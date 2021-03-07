Some Cherokee County voters will go to the polls April 6. Early voting will be Thursday-Friday, April 1-2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those voting will be in Precincts 6, 9, 10, and 17 for Keys Public Schools Board of Education; Precincts 15 and 25 for Hulbert Board of Trustees; and Precincts 14 and 16 for Locust Grove Public Schools Board of Education.
On the ballot for the Hulbert are: Randall Carey, Kenneth Fore, Jim Morgan, and Amanda Hakes. Voters will select two for the trustee position, and winners will serve four-year terms.
Running for Seat 1 on the KPS board are Cara Schaus and Rick Patrick. On the ballot for Locust Grove BoE Seat 1 are Jared Wilkinson and Carl Ables. To vote, residents must be registered by Friday, March 12. Deadline to request absentee ballots is Tuesday, March 30, at 5 p.m.
To view ballots, registration information and more, visit okvoterportal.okelections.us. Contact the County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah, by calling 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.