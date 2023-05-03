Keys High School has now announced the Class of 2023 valedictorians and salutatorians.
The valedictorians are Terry Combs, Gabriel Enlow, Kinsli Foreman, Braden Mensack, Grant Stricker, Reed Trimble, and Josiah Wolff. The salutatorian is Caden Henshaw. All of the valedictorians maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA during their high school career.
Terry Colton Combs is the son of Dana and Terry Combs. Colton is a National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Future Farmers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and yearbook member. Colton is a player on the football, basketball, and golf teams. Colton plans to attend Northeastern State University on a fishing team scholarship and his major is undecided.
Gabriel is the son of Shanna and Eric Enlow. He is an NHS, Mu Alpha Theta, and Health Occupation Student Association member. Gabriel plays on the golf team and competes for the academic team. Gabriel plans to complete his licensed practical nurse certification at the Indian Capital Technology Center and then transition to LPN for a bachelor’s degree at Connors State College.
Kinsli is the daughter of Radean Foreman and the late Matt Foreman. She is president of the senior class, and an NHS, Student Council, SWAT, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America member. Kinsli competes for the academic team and was a Girls State delegate. Kinsli plans to attend NSU on a President’s Leadership Class scholarship and major in psychology.
Braden is the son of Adrienne and Roger Dollins and Steve and Gina Mensack. Braden is an NHS, STUCO, and Youth Action Health Leadership member. Braden competes for the speech and debate team and is a Carson Community Board of Directors Scholarship recipient. Braden plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in business while planning to attend law school.
Grant is the son of Amy and Dexter Scott and Kevin and Kristina Stricker. He is an NHS and Mu Alpha Theta member. Grant is a player on the baseball, basketball, and cross country teams. Grant is a Senior All-Star in cross country. Grant plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in civil engineering.
Reed Trimble is the son of Leslie and Michael Trimble. Reed is STUCO president, and an NHS, Mu Alpha Theta, FCA, Students Working Against Tobacco, and YAHL member. Reed is a player on the baseball, basketball, and golf teams, and competes for the Academic Team. Reed was named All-State in Academic Team and is a National Merit Scholar and Oklahoma Academic All-State. Reed plans to attend Harvard College and major in economics while planning to attend law school.
Josiah is the son of Deanna and Scott Wolff. Josiah is an NHS, Mu Alpha Theta, and FCA member. He is a player on the basketball and golf teams. Josiah plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and major in computer science and software engineering.
Caden is the son of Shawnda and Lance Henshaw. Caden is an NHS and Mu Alpha Theta member. Caden mentors for the Keys Boys & Girls Club. Caden plans to pursue a career in the aviation industry.
