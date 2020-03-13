KEYS – Coronavirus wasn't the first topic on the agenda at the Keys School Board of Education meeting Thursday, but Elementary and Middle School Principal Tami Woods wanted to be sure the protocols were in place.
"We take student health and safety seriously and routinely monitor schools for health issues of any kind and regularly disinfect the schools during and after school hours. We're being proactive about the coronavirus; we posted guidelines by the state on Facebook about spring break travel," Woods said. "We want to assure everyone we are staying updated on the status within our community. Keys Public Schools has public health emergency response plans in place, and we are actively working with the Cherokee County Health Department and State Department of Health."
All students, teachers and district staff returning from Level 2 or 3 countries – such as China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Japan – should self-quarantine for 14 days.
Many student athletes left for state tournaments this week. Four Keys students qualified for state in power lifting, but that's been rescheduled for April, said Steven Goss, high school principal and athletic director.
"A lot of practices have been cancelled during spring break while people are looking to see what to cancel or keep, with all the coronavirus concerns," he said.
On a brighter note, investing in students through band was discussed. Band Director Dee Angel shared his vision of what the program can be. Angel us finishing his first year at Keys, and has been teaching band for decades after being hired to grow the program.
"The band doesn't have all the percussion equipment for indoors, like chimes, and they have to play indoors before they can play outdoors," Angel said. "To get a 3A high school band a few years from now will require investing in instruments and retention of about 10 percent of the students."
Current sixth-grade students will become the core of the new band.
"We can establish an elite group of marching students; these sixth-graders are where we start," Angel said. "We want to make purchases looking 10 years ahead."
The bid for percussion is about $18,000.
It's just like athletics, said Goss.
"If we don't have a good gym, there's no basketball; if the baseball field is full of weeds and there's no good equipment, no baseball. As a coach, you see the core and can build on it. I think it's a good vision and I support it," Goss said.
In other business, the board hired Emily Wall to teach Spanish; Ramin Rahmani for a lay soccer coach; Adam Hass as head football coach; and Kristin Fourkiller for Johnson-O'Malley coordinator and library aid. Donelle Nolan is retiring from the elementary school.
"We're rocking along at the high school," Goss said. "We had 38 applicants for head football coach job. I interviewed 11."
Bank of Commerce is expanding a leadership program to Keys as a junior board member. It will include scholarships and a small stipend for attending meetings, Goss said. They'll have to interview for it, just like for a job.
"They'll learn things like how to open an account and take field trips. It's a really neat program, another bonus for our kids," Goss said.
