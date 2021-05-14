The Keys Board of Education on Thursday night, May 13, addressed testing, auditing, purchase orders, athletics, and gave updates on the state of the pandemic, speculating on what the next school year would look like.
“We’re in the green,” said Superintendent Vol Woods. “We’re hoping to stay there.”
Keys High School Principal and Athletic Director Steven Goss gave a report to the board on the kinds of activities that students participated in, noting many of them would not have been possible this fall.
“We have a Senior Sunset that is starting right now,” he said.
This is a tradition wherein seniors meet together at sunset to celebrate the closing of their final year of high school.
“We have an Ag department doing a cookout. Other students are beautifying the grounds. We had a sports banquet. I’ve heard nothing but positive things. We had academic awards,” said Goss.
KHS tested 100 percent of its students, including virtual, which is a big accomplishment. It was the first year that they performed all of their testing online, Goss said.
“Our kids had a really great year with all the challenges. We’re ready to get back to the old normal and not the new normal, and we’re really excited for next year,” he said.
This year, both golf teams made it to their state competitions, and they were the only school in the state to have All-State athletes from both the boys and girls golf teams. Many students qualified for state in track and field, and students did well in livestock judging.
Keys Elementary School Principal Tami Woods reported on testing and summer school.
“We tested 98 percent the elementary school. There is tremendous growth and gains from our state testing,” she said.
About 75 percent of students have sent applications to return for summer school. She is optimistic it will serve the students as teachers will focus on what they need to learn. They will have a flexible curriculum so teachers can assess students individually to pinpoint areas for improvement. They also plan to weave fun and creative activities into their routines.
The board approved purchase orders and warrants from the General and Building funds, which will pay for teacher salaries and construction costs. Drew Kimble will perform the school audit for the 2021-'21 year. The board also renewed a transportation with Indian Capital Technology Center, which has bused students from the high school to its site.
The board voted to give a $1,000 stipend to all staff, and they received notice that Keith Hunt will retire at the end of this year. In his place, they have hired Heidi Hamby as math teacher.
What's next
The Keys Board of Education will meet on June 24, at 6 p.m. at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.