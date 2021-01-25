This January during School Board Recognition Month, the Keys Public Schools District is honoring and thanking all of its current and past Board of Education members.
Because of their love for children, these members volunteer their time and energy to Keys Schools.
"I know of no other way a community member can contribute more to children than to serve on the Board of Education," said Vol Woods, superintendent. "We're proud of our district, community and school. This month is the time to celebrate our accomplishments and to say 'thank you' to our elected board members."
School board members manage policies and make decisions that impact the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $7 million, 650 students, 71 employees, and two school sites.
"The elected school board member system preserves the core of our democracy: public education," said Woods.
KPS issued a special thank-you to the men and women serving the children of Keys: Beth Bailey, eight years; Radean Foreman, seven years; Dexter Schott , six years; Rick Patrick, five years; and Jerry Hooper, six years.
