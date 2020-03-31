In an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19, a small number of Keys Elementary School staff will distribute the teacher-developed packages to parents outside in the regular parent pick-up line in front of the elementary.
Parents will pick up materials on the designated day for their child’s grade. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, parents will remain in their cars, and staff will deliver the packets to them. Packets for parents having more than one student in the system can arrange to get them at the same time.
Pickups will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with the following schedule: Wednesday, April 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., grades P3, pre-K, kindergarten, and 1; Thursday, April 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., grades 2-4; and Friday, April 3, grades 5-8. Library books should be returned at the designated packet pick-up time. A library drop box will be set up outside.
Keys High School will begin continuous learning for its students on April 6.
Students with any level of internet connectivity are encouraged to use the distance learning modules. The distance learning being assigned would be best completed on a desktop or laptop computer, but it is accessible by smartphone. Teachers have prepared lessons and assignments that will aid in students continuing learning in their subjects through various mediums.
Learning packets will be assigned to students who do not have internet connectivity. Packets can be picked up Friday, April 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Keys Elementary School. Those who need to make different arrangements can contact the high school at 918-458-1835 and staff will try to get packets placed on the bus that is delivering food.
Those with limited internet should do the distance learning, as it is being monitored by teachers and can be modified weekly to make the most out of the situation. The packets should only be requested by those who have no connectivity whatsoever.
By following the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s guideline, KHS is asking students to spend three hours per day, four days a week for 12 hours a week total. Administrators said they do not want this to be additional stress to the student or the student’s family, but rather to aid in returning the student to a sense of normalcy.
Assignments will be posted on the school website, the school Facebook page, and on the school Instagram feed. They will be posted by Monday at 9 a.m. each week through May 4.
All assignments will be monitored by teachers, with most of the assignments including a graded portion. Teacher emails are included on the assignment page for those who need to contact them.
Currently, no plans have been set for a graduation ceremony, but administrators are determined to have one after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are lifted.
