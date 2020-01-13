KEYS – This January during School Board Recognition Month, the Keys School District is honoring and thanking all of the current and past Board of Education members.
Because of their love for children, these members volunteer their time and energy to Keys Schools, said Superintendent Vol Woods.
“I know of no other way a community member can contribute more to children than to serve on the Board of Education,” said Woods. “We’re proud of our district, community and school. This month is the time to celebrate our accomplishments and to say thank you to our elected board members.”
Keys school board members manage policies and make decisions that impact the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $7 million, 750 students, 97 employees, and two school sites.
“The elected school board member system preserves the core of our democracy: public education,” said Woods.
The late Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller always discussed the importance of the Board of Education.
“I don't think anybody anywhere can talk about the future of their people or of an organization without talking about education. Whoever controls the education of our children controls our future,” Woods quoted Mankiller as saying.
Administrators, faculty and staff send a special thank you to the men and women serving the children of Keys: Radean Foreman, six years; Beth Bailey, seven years; Jerry Hooper, five years; Dexter Schott, five years; and Rick Patrick, four years.
