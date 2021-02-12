KEYS - The Keys Public Schools board voted unanimously to extend contracts to Principals Tami Woods and Steven Goss, as well as Superintendent Vol Woods, for the 2021-2022 school year.
Board members also approved general consent agenda items for the next school year. Most of these items were considered routine, with the exception of two new propane buses, which will be refitted to accommodate requirements for air conditioning.
The Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality offered a grant it received from the 2018 $14.7 billion Volkswagen settlement for cheating emissions.
As part of the grant's requirements, the money must be used on environmentally friendly vehicles. KPS has already refitted two of its buses through the grant, and now officials plan to complete the transformation of the four-bus fleet.
"This pays for half the buses, but we'll have to pay for the other half," said Superintendent Woods
KPS will pay about $99,706, and the DEQ will pay $91,834. Woods believes it's worth the investment.
He explained propane is cheaper than diesel, and that will save the district money over an extended period.
The buses will also be fitted with a new air conditioning system that will improve circulation inside. Passengers will not only enjoy greater comfort during their commute, but the new systems will decrease the likelihood of infection among passengers.
The board expressed satisfaction that the new buses will leave a smaller carbon footprint in the community. KPS will still keep two diesel buses administrators plan to use for field trips or other excursions, but they will not be used for daily bus scheduling. The buses will be in operation by fall 2021.
The board also approved purchase orders, fundraiser requests, transfer lists, and the academic calendar, which will be posted on the KPS website.
Board members approved a special services agreement with BCG Health Care for speech-language pathology services, and secured software agreements with OKTLE and Municipal Accounting Systems.
What's next
The next Keys Public Schools Board of Education meeting will take place on Thursday, March 11, at 6 p.m. in the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.