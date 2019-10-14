Keys Rotary Students of the Month
Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the Keys High School Students of the Month for September and October. Present were, from left: Rotarian Erb Kimble; students Nathan Clark, Bryce Smith, and Conner Wallace; and guest speaker Stephen HIghers, enterprise development manager of the Small Business Assistance Center of the Cherokee Nation. Not pictured is student Savana Winkler.
