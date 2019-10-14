Keys Rotary Students of the Month

Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the Keys High School Students of the Month for September and October. Present were, from left: Rotarian Erb Kimble; students Nathan Clark, Bryce Smith, and Conner Wallace; and guest speaker Stephen HIghers, enterprise development manager of the Small Business Assistance Center of the Cherokee Nation. Not pictured is student Savana Winkler.

They are Nathan Clark, Bryce Smith, Savana Winkler, and Conner Wallace.

