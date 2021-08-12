On Aug. 12, the Keys School Board of Education received a COVID update from the superintendent and addressed business items.
In light of the recent COVID surge, due to the Delta variant, Keys canceled the open house this year in order to deter large numbers of people in their buildings.
"We didn't do an open house because of COVID, but we did a teacher meet-and-greet, so parents could meet the teachers. If there is anyone who wanted to meet a teacher but couldn't during the meet-and-greet, let us know and we can make arrangements," said Keys Superintendent Vol Woods.
Woods recently met with Dr. David Gahn from Cherokee Nation who has advised the school throughout the pandemic. He informed Woods that the Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of the virus, which is pressing on him and other Keys administrators.
"He said, this isn't a good time to be sick, because there aren't a lot of hospital beds right now," said Woods.
Various Keys administrators observed that on the first day of school, fewer than half of students wore masks.
"If we all got vaccinated, we could go without masks," said Woods.
He indicated that two Keys students have already tested positive for the virus.
"I held up a mask to my students and told them that is not a political tool," said Principal and Athletic Director Steven Goss. "It is a medical device."
The school board is keeping their eyes on Arkansas after a judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing mask mandates in schools.
They are also watching Santa Fe South High School and Oklahoma City Public Schools, which are defying the governor by imposing a mask mandate.
"Whatever we did last year, it worked," said Woods, referring to their policies, including a mask mandate.
In his principal's report, Goss indicated that their enrollment had increased from last year, partly because they lost students to Epic Charter Schools last year, and many of them had returned, and because more students have returned from virtual learning.
Due to lagging student performance, the high school will impose benchmark tests for their core classes.
The board passed a series of items that were largely considered routine. They passed budget items that include school supplies and building materials for their various projects.
They also approved a list of fundraisers, which include a popsicle sale, T-shirts, carnival baskets, an Easter egg hunt, coffee sales, Drive 4 School, Givebutter, Romos Character Courses, a spring play, Adrenaline Fundraising cards, concessions at the Fall County Fair, concessions at Jackpots, Livestock jackpots, a farm carnival, a local show auction, raffles at games, a corn hole tournament, basketball concessions, donkey basketball, raffles, a senior grill, mini cheer clinic, spirit T-shirt, and a garage sale.
The Keys School Board will hold their next meeting on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the high school.
