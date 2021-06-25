The Keys Public School Board of Education met on Thursday, June 24, to address budget and rehires. Members also received updates on their various construction projects.
The Animal Science Building has been completed, and the auxiliary gym requires flooring. The elementary dining hall addition and corridors are well underway.
Board members also confirmed they will be staying with OSIG as their property/casualty insurance carrier, at the cost of $127,584, and OSAG as their Workers’ Compensation provider at $14,424.
Amy Brownell was moved from a support position to a certified teacher. Jordyn Houston was hired as an elementary school teacher, and Sarah Hicks resigned from teaching to take a position at another school.
The board approved of the LEA Agreement with Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Unit, which Cherokee Nation requires, stating they will be providing special education to their Head Start children who live within the district.
Keys will continue its membership in the Oklahoma School Advisory Council and Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools for 2021-2022. It will continue with OPAA as its food services provider.
Keys will adopt new policies, as recommended by the Oklahoma State School Board Association. These include DBH (Accommodations for Lactating Employees; EJB (Suicide Awareness and Training; EIEDF (Individual Career and Academic Plan); FDAAA (Electronic Signatures); and updating the BDFD (Healthy and Fit School Advisory Committee).
The board voted to approve Jessica McKinney and Maurica Nordberg-Treat as adjunct instructors on the Muskogee campus of Indian Capital Technology Center in anatomy.
“We have to approve the ICTC adjunct instructors so we can give our kids credit for those courses on their transcripts,” said Superintendent Vol Woods.
What’s next
Keys School Board will meet on July 15 at 6 p.m. at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.