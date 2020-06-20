COVID-19 preparations continue as Keys Public Schools administrators and teachers prepare to return to school. That was the main conversation at the regular meeting of the Keys School Board on Thursday night.
Superintendent Vol Woods said with the CARES Act funds, which may be around $100,000, the school plans to purchase Chromebooks, hopefully for every student in grades 6-12.
"We're way ahead of schedule," said Principal Tami Woods.
Summer school is in session and additional Google Classroom training for teachers is planned for July.
Thermometers have been purchased.
"Taking temperatures at Summer Pride practice hasn't been a problem," said Principal Steven Goss about athletics.
He noted that the school isn't offering physicals, but NeoHealth will give free physicals for students who call for an appointment.
Internet access was discussed.
"If they have cell service, they can get internet, if just on their phone," said Goss.
Woods added that if they know ahead of time that school will be closed or they'll be absent, they can upload lessons before they leave.
Kids will be using computers at school, so if they have to do it at home, they'll already be used to it, Woods said.
Schools are going to have to be even more accommodating with virtual school to families now with health-compromised kids, said Tami Woods.
Board member Jerry Hooper asked if the state had issued guidelines for reopening schools.
"There's no state standard; every district is doing their own thing," said Superintendent Woods.
A July meeting of all county schools and the health department is scheduled so the administrators can be on the same page, Woods said.
"I'll know more then," he said.
What's next
The next Keys Public Schools Board of Education meeting is Thursday, July 9.
