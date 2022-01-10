KEYS – This January during School Board Recognition Month, the Keys School District will be honoring current and past Board of Education members. Because of their love for children, these members volunteer their time and energy to the students of Keys Public Schools.
“I know of no better way a community member can contribute more to children than to serve on the Board of Education,” said Vol Woods, KPS superintendent. “We’re proud and thankful for our school district and community. This month is the time to celebrate our accomplishments and to say thank you, to our elected board members.”
Woods pointed out that school board members manage policies and make decisions that impact the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $8 million, 750 students, 92 employees and two school sites.
“The elected school board member system preserves the core of our democracy: public education,” said Woods.
KPS will recognize and thank Keys board members for their service, which include: Radean Foreman, eight years; Beth Bailey, nine years; Jerry Hooper, seven years; Dexter Scott, seven years; and Rick Patrick, six years.
