by LOGAN CURTIS
On the night of Dec. 10, the Keys Board of Education met to discuss matters prior to adjourning for Christmas break.
A focus of discussion was recent upgrades and renovations the school had been undertaking, such as new lights, concrete and canopies.
A waterproofing project for the roof of the building was the focus of questions. Mike Spaeth, architect, explained why the proofing of the roof was a smart idea.
"Concrete is porous, so water will eventually find its way in," said Spaeth. "It can cause water damage and even decrease the strength of the bonds keeping the concrete together, which is why we decided to further waterproof the roof."
The construction project is under the original proposed budget, but continues to inch closer.
Spaeth apologized for an oversight by his design team. New lights that had been ordered for the project were not state-approved and had to be replaced. He assured the district this would be at no cost, but said it may take three to four weeks for lights to be installed.
Board members said they appreciated Spaeth's candor and ensured him this was not something to worry about.
"If this is the worst thing that happens during this project, I think we will be OK," said Dexter Scott, board member. The meeting also addressed the COVID-19 response and included an open discussion as to how it was handled.
Everyone seemed to agree the school was performing well under the circumstances. However, most also said they preferred face-to-face learning as opposed to virtual.
"We do advocate that learning works best face-to-face when it works best for the family. Knock on wood, but everything has gone great. The good Lord has helped us," said Stephen Goss, Keys High School principal and athletic director.
Everyone agreed that if a student or the family member of a student was at risk, virtual learning was a must.
The board expressed pleasure at the cooperation of fans at high school sporting events. They said everyone wore their masks, and they really had no issues at all about reminding people to put their masks on.
They also pitched the idea that concession stands would not be open during the spring if they were to continue holding sporting events.
All items on the agenda were approved and the meeting adjourned after the open discussion.
What's next
The Keys Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.