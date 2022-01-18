January is School Board Appreciation Month and during the Keys Board of Education meeting last week, members were recognized for their contributions. The board was also updated on the current COVID situation, which required the district to switch to distance learning and reschedule of many of the week's activities.
The consent agenda was approved, which included the reviewing of the Indian Policies and Procedures; two fundraiser requests; and the four Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah campus instructors for academic credit. This allows Keys students who take one of these courses offered by these instructors at ICTC to put the course on their Keys transcripts.
The board approved increasing Russel Byers bus driver's contract to full time. Members accepted bus driver John Cresswell's letter of resignation and renewed Superintendent Vol Woods multiyear contract.
The Keys Public School Board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the high school.
